Franck Honorat Injury: Aiming team training Wednesday

Honorat is dealing with back pain and was training on his own on Tuesday. He should be back in team training on Wednesday and be in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash against Kiel if deemed fit enough to be in the match squad. If he can't make it, Tomas Cvancara or Kevin Stoger are the options to replace him in the frontline on Saturday.