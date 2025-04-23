Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franck Honorat headshot

Franck Honorat Injury: Aiming team training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Honorat (back) was spotted training individually on Tuesday but should be back with the team on Wednesday, the club announced.

Honorat is dealing with back pain and was training on his own on Tuesday. He should be back in team training on Wednesday and be in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash against Kiel if deemed fit enough to be in the match squad. If he can't make it, Tomas Cvancara or Kevin Stoger are the options to replace him in the frontline on Saturday.

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now