Franck Honorat Injury: Available against Kiel

Honorat (back) has been training with the squad on Wednesday and is back available for Saturday's clash against Kiel, coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference.

Honorat is back available after recovering from his back problems this week. He trained with the squad on Wednesday and could return directly into the starting squad on the right wing if deemed fit enough. If he has to return on the bench against Kiel, Tomas Cvancara will likely start in his place for that game.