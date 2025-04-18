Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franck Honorat headshot

Franck Honorat Injury: Late call due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Honorat is questionable for Sunday's match against Dortmund due to an injury he suffered in their last contest, according to manager Gerard Seoane. "Honorat felt something in their muscles during or after the last game. He is still a doubt. We'll decide after the final training session what kind of role he'll be able to play."

Honorat is going to be a late call to make the team Sunday, as he is still dealing with complaints of an injury after he exited last match early. This will be something to monitor, as he did start in their past three outings. That said, this could force a change if left out, with Kevin Stoger or Tomas Cvancara as possible replacements.

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now