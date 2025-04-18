Franck Honorat Injury: Late call due to injury

Honorat is questionable for Sunday's match against Dortmund due to an injury he suffered in their last contest, according to manager Gerard Seoane. "Honorat felt something in their muscles during or after the last game. He is still a doubt. We'll decide after the final training session what kind of role he'll be able to play."

Honorat is going to be a late call to make the team Sunday, as he is still dealing with complaints of an injury after he exited last match early. This will be something to monitor, as he did start in their past three outings. That said, this could force a change if left out, with Kevin Stoger or Tomas Cvancara as possible replacements.