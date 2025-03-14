Franck Honorat Injury: Late call for Saturday

Honorat (foot) has been training with the team this week but isn't at 100%. He will be a late decision after the final training session, coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference.

Honorat has been working hard on his return from a foot injury and was spotted in team training this week. He will be assessed after the final training session to determine his availability for Saturday's game against Bremen. That said, he is unlikely to return directly to the starting lineup and will likely build his match fitness off the bench in the upcoming games.