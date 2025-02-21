Fantasy Soccer
Franck Honorat Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Honorat (foot) resumed running in training this week but will remain out for Saturday's match against Augsburg, coach Gerardo Seoane confirmed in the press conference.

Honorat resumed running in training this week, but he will need more time before returning to competitive action. The match against Augsburg on Saturday comes too soon for him, with his next opportunity to feature likely coming against Heidenheim next Saturday.

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
