Honorat had an excellent outing in Tuesday's DFB Pokal game as he was very impactful in the frontline with his crosses, finding an assist for Haris Tabakovic's equalizer before being forced off a few minutes later due to a calf injury. This is a blow for Gladbach since he has been the main reason for the recent good form of the club with four victories in a row across all competitions and the promising draw against Leipzig on Friday. If Honorat had to miss time due to injury, Shuto Machino is expected to get a larger role in the frontline until he returns.