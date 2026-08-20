Franck Honorat Injury: Working individually as precaution

Honorat (calf) has not trained with the Gladbach group in recent days, instead working through an individual session and additional gym work, according to coach Eugen Polanski, per the Rheinische Post. "He would be able to train, but has just been running and is doing some individual work in the gym."

Honorat left Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Aston Villa at halftime after feeling something in his calf, though Polanski downplayed the severity of the issue. It marks the second precautionary pause of preseason for the French winger, who had already dealt with adductor discomfort back in July that was similarly described as purely preventative. Honorat is expected to be assessed further before a decision is made on his availability for Sunday's German Cup match at TSV Schott Mainz. His recent pattern of minor setbacks will be worth monitoring as the club navigates the final stretch of preseason.