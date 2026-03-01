Franck Honorat headshot

Franck Honorat News: 13 crosses in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Honorat generated 13 crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Union Berlin.

Honorat had a highly productive match Saturday as he recorded 13 crosses, his second most in the match this season, and tied a season high with five accurate crosses. He also created four chances on the attack, providing excellent creation even though none of it ended with an assist. He also made two clearances and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Shuto Machino.

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
