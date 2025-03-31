Franck Honorat News: Active display in return

Honorat had one off-target shot, created five chances, sent in eight crosses (three accurate) and made two tackles (both won) during Saturday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Honorat (foot) finally returned after missing three months of action and it looked like he never left the lineup as he was very active from the right flank, creating a lot from both open play and set pieces. One of his team's most reliable fantasy assets before the injury, the winger is definitely a great reinforcement ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.