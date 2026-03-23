Franck Honorat headshot

Franck Honorat News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Honorat assisted once to go with six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Honorat provided one assists on six crosses during Saturday's draw in an all-action clash with Koln. The winger had plenty to do as both sides put on an offensive showcase during the match. Honorat was excellent as usual on the ball and causes issues for the backline with his pace and ability to pick people out in the box.

Franck Honorat
Mönchengladbach
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