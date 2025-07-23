Franck Honorat News: Inks extension until 2029

Honorat has signed a contract extension with Borussia Monchengladbach until 2029, the club announced. "In his first two years with us, Franck has become an important pillar of our game, one of the best assist providers in the Bundesliga and one of the faces of this team," said sporting director Roland Virkus.

Honorat joined Gladbach in 2023 from Brest and featured in 35 games in his first season at the club, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. This season for his second at the club, Honorat missed a long period due to an injury but delivered a solid campaign, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 21 appearances. Heading into the 2025/26 season, he should remain a regular starter under coach Gerardo Seoane on the right wing and provide another batch of assists on set pieces, which he could split with Kevin Stoger.