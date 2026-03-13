Franck Honorat News: Nets first goal of season

Honoart scored a goal with his lone shot while creating a chance during Friday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli.

Honoart entered the match in the 57th minute and scored Gladbach's second goal five minutes later. The goal was the first this season for the attacker and his first goal involvement since January 31st as he's combined for two shots, five chances created and 14 crosses over his last three appearances.