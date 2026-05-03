Franck Honorat News: Plenty of service
Honorat registered nine crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund.
Honorat was unlikely to not get an assist given his excellent service volume and accuracy on Sunday. If he maintains this production against Augsburg, he should be able to have more to show for it. Augsburg has allowed 56 goals in 32 domestic games.
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