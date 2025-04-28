Franck Honorat News: Scores, assists

Honorat scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Holstein Kiel.

Honorat delivered an assist in Alassane Plea's goal to even things up midway through the second half, and he'd end up scoring Monchengladbach's third goal shortly after. The forward made the most of his 30-minute cameo off the bench, but he won't have a lot of upside if he continues to play off the bench on a regular basis.