Franck Honorat News: Scores once in draw
Honorat scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Heidenheim.
Honorat scored the equalizer and continued his recent upturn in form, with this his second goal in the last three matches after failing to score in all prior games. He has now contributed in each of those outings, with two goals and one assist.
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