Franco Cervi Injury: Likely torn hamstring muscle
Cervi looks to have suffered a possible tear in his right hamstring and is set for a long time on the sidelines.
This is news that Cervi did not want to hear after suffering a possible muscle tear to his hamstring against Valencia. He was just getting good minutes for Celta, with four starts in the last five appearances. A better timeline of his return is expected to be revealed later in the week with a final diagnosis following further scans.
