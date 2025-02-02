Fantasy Soccer
Franco Cervi headshot

Franco Cervi Injury: Likely torn hamstring muscle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Cervi looks to have suffered a possible tear in his right hamstring and is set for a long time on the sidelines.

This is news that Cervi did not want to hear after suffering a possible muscle tear to his hamstring against Valencia. He was just getting good minutes for Celta, with four starts in the last five appearances. A better timeline of his return is expected to be revealed later in the week with a final diagnosis following further scans.

Franco Cervi
Celta Vigo
