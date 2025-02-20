Franco Cervi Injury: Makes squad to face Osasuna
Cervi (hamstring) has been included in the squad for Friday's match against Osasuna.
Cervi was initially expected to miss around three weeks, but it seems the wing-back has recovered quicker than expected and will be part of the squad for this clash. Cervi has seen more minutes as the season progresses, and his versatility is valuable for the coaching staff due to his ability to play multiple positions.
