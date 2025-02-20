Fantasy Soccer
Franco Cervi headshot

Franco Cervi Injury: Makes squad to face Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Cervi (hamstring) has been included in the squad for Friday's match against Osasuna.

Cervi was initially expected to miss around three weeks, but it seems the wing-back has recovered quicker than expected and will be part of the squad for this clash. Cervi has seen more minutes as the season progresses, and his versatility is valuable for the coaching staff due to his ability to play multiple positions.

Franco Cervi
Celta Vigo
