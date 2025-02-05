Fantasy Soccer
Franco Cervi headshot

Franco Cervi Injury: Three weeks out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Cervi (hamstring) will be out for at least three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the club announced.

Cervi had been a regular starter for the last four games after a difficult start to the season where he was mainly used as a bench option. His increased playing time came primarily due to the injury to Iago Aspas (calf), whom he replaced twice in the frontline. Cervi will miss at least the next three weeks, and both Mihailo Ristic and Hugo Alvarez are expected to see increased playing time in Cervi's natural position on the left flank.

Franco Cervi
Celta Vigo
