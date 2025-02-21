Fantasy Soccer
Franco Cervi headshot

Franco Cervi News: Bench spot Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Cevri (hamstring) is on the bench for Friday's match against Osasuna.

Cevri was expected to return Friday and has, as he found a spot on the bench after a few weeks out with a hamstring injury. He did start in the four matches leading up to his injury but had only appeared twice before that all season, mainly going unused, so he will hope to see the starting spot back but may see more time on the bench than in the starting XI.

Franco Cervi
Celta Vigo
