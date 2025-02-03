Franco David Moyano News: Active in win over Santos
Moyano recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Santos.
Moyano had an interesting output as he shared corner kicks with Facundo Waller in addition to his defensive midfield work during Sunday's matchup. After two consecutive 90-minute appearances, Moyano looks set to play a major role in his first Liga MX campaign following his transfer to Puebla from Argentine side Atletico Talleres.
