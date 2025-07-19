Menu
Franco Escobar Injury: Subs off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Escobar picked up an apparent injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Escobar tallied three tackles and two clearances as part of a three-man defense during this game. However, he was replaced by Felipe Andrade after feeling discomfort in the second half. The Argentinian is in decent form, so losing him could be tough news for the squad. Depending on the formation, both Andrade and Obafemi Awodesu may have a chance to cover his spot in the starting lineup.

