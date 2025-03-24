Franco Escobar News: Energetic defensively in draw

Escobar registered four tackles (three won), seven clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Escobar led the Houston clean sheet effort Saturday with four tackles (three won) as they earned a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw versus Seattle. The defender also registered one block and received a yellow card for the second successive appearance. Houston relies on Escobar's defensive prowess, though he has not offered creativity to their attacking play. Over five appearances (four starts), Escobar has made 11 clearances and six interceptions while attempting just one cross (zero accurate) and attempting zero shots.