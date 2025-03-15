Fantasy Soccer
Franco Escobar headshot

Franco Escobar News: Starts against Real Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Escobar (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Real Salt Lake.

Escobar will feature as a full-back for the third time in a row despite leaving the previous game in the 29th minute. He's yet to make a significant impact this season but could rack up passes and defensive production if he's ready for enough time on the field. On the other hand, Daniel Steres will remain among the substitutes with Escobar starting.

Franco Escobar
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
