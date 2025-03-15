Franco Escobar News: Starts against Real Salt Lake

Escobar (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Real Salt Lake.

Escobar will feature as a full-back for the third time in a row despite leaving the previous game in the 29th minute. He's yet to make a significant impact this season but could rack up passes and defensive production if he's ready for enough time on the field. On the other hand, Daniel Steres will remain among the substitutes with Escobar starting.