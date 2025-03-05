Franco Fagundez Injury: Pictured in training

Fagundez (knee) resumed regular work Tuesday after making progress in his recovery, according to the club.

Fagundez should return to the field soon after being out since January due to the injury. He's a set-piece specialist but has failed to find consistency during his time at Santos. In addition, he has been prone to disciplinary issues. While he's not expected to bounce back straight into the starting lineup, Fagundez may be in a close contention with all of Ramiro Sordo, Santiago Munoz and Fran Villalba over the final stages of the season.