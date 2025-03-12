Franco Fagundez Injury: Suffers knee sprain

Fagundez will be unavailable for about 10 days while recovering from a sprained left knee, according to the team's medical report.

Fagundez is back on the sidelines after returning from a 10-game absence last weekend versus Leon. He's expected to miss the upcoming visit to Tigres and could resume training sessions during the break. All of Santiago Munoz, Ramiro Sordo and Fran Villalba should be involved in attacking midfield, and the latter two of those plus Jordan Carrillo could continue to benefit from set pieces while Fagundez is out.