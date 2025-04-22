Franco Fagundez News: Decent showing off bench

Fagundez had three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Club Tijuana.

Fagundez injected some life into Santos's midfield in their 4-0 loss on Sunday to Tijuana. In 30 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created two chances, made ten passes into the final third, but put just one of his four crosses on target. Fagundez was unfortunately not able to register a single goal contribution or start this Clausura season.