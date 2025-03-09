Fantasy Soccer
Franco Fagundez News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Fagundez (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Leon.

Fagundez could be involved for the first time this year following his recovery from a considerable issue. His return adds an attacking midfield option to the competition with Ramiro Sordo, Santiago Munoz and Fran Villalba. Prior to the injury, Fagundez was inconsistent in terms of goal contributions but racked up playmaking numbers thanks to his role in set pieces.

