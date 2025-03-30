Fantasy Soccer
Franco Fagundez News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Fagundez (knee) is among the substitutes in Sunday's meeting with Atletico San Luis.

Fagundez could be involved in this game, though perhaps not for a long stretch considering he has only recorded nine minutes since November. The set-piece specialist will challenge Fran Villable in central attacking midfield and may eventually take corner and free kicks away from Jordan Carrillo and Ramiro Sordo.

