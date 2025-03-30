Franco Fagundez News: On bench Sunday
Fagundez (knee) is among the substitutes in Sunday's meeting with Atletico San Luis.
Fagundez could be involved in this game, though perhaps not for a long stretch considering he has only recorded nine minutes since November. The set-piece specialist will challenge Fran Villable in central attacking midfield and may eventually take corner and free kicks away from Jordan Carrillo and Ramiro Sordo.
