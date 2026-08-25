Franco Mastantuono headshot

Franco Mastantuono News: Mostly quiet in Fiorentina debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Mastantuono drew four fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 4-0 loss versus Roma.

Mastantuono got the call over Albert Gudmundsson in the opener and had a pair of intriguing bursting runs throughout the game, but his performance was impacted by Fiorentina's overall struggles in this one. He's poised to have a larger role compared to his time at Real Madrid.

Franco Mastantuono
Fiorentina
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