Franco Mastantuono News: Mostly quiet in Fiorentina debut

Mastantuono drew four fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 4-0 loss versus Roma.

Mastantuono got the call over Albert Gudmundsson in the opener and had a pair of intriguing bursting runs throughout the game, but his performance was impacted by Fiorentina's overall struggles in this one. He's poised to have a larger role compared to his time at Real Madrid.