Mastantuono finished well inside the box after a layoff from Vinícius Júnior, marking his first goal of the competition. The 18-year-old is still adjusting after joining from River Plate in the summer but has made the most of his minutes so far. In the Champions League, he has started three of the four matches he has appeared in and is averaging 0.53 expected goals and 2.14 chances created per 90 minutes, numbers that rank highly among right wingers in the competition. It remains uncertain whether he will continue to start regularly, having done so in only two of his previous nine appearances across all competitions before this match. Even so, his recent performance has clearly opened the door to more opportunities going forward.