Franco Mastantuono News: Sent off against Getafe

Mastantuono received a red card as a substitute in Monday's 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Mastantuono logged 26 minutes on the pitch after replacing Arda Guler in the second half but was sent off for something he said to the referee in stoppage time. Consequently, the attacker will be unavailable for Friday's visit to Celta Vigo, reducing the squad's right-wing options to Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz. Although the Argentinian could return for the Champions League meetings with Manchester City and the March 14 league game versus Elche, he's currently unlikely to play a significant role.