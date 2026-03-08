Franco Mastantuono News: Still suspended one game

Mastantuono picked up two games of suspension due to his straight red card received against Getafe and won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Elche, according to ESPN.

Mastantuono will not be eligible to return from suspension in La Liga until Madrid's derby against Atletico on March. 22. after receiving a two-match ban for the straight red card he saw against Getafe. The attacking midfielder will miss the upcoming fixtures before becoming available again for that clash. His absence should not shake up the starting XI much since he has mostly been used as a bench option for the Merengues lately.