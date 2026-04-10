Franco Mastantuono News: Suspension served
Mastantuono is available for selection in upcoming matchups after serving his card accumulation suspension.
Mastantuono will likely remain a backup player after failing to find consistency in the rotation with Brahim Diaz, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior during the season. The Argentinian winger will continue to look for his fourth goal of the campaign across all competitions if given some opportunities in upcoming contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now