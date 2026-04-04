Franco Mastantuono News: Will miss Girona game
Mastantuono picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Mallorca and will be suspended for Friday's clash against Girona.
Mastantuono is unavailable for Friday's clash against Girona due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Mallorca. The midfielder has played just 70 minutes over the past two months, but his absence still removes an attacking option for coach Arbeloa.
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