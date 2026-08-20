Franco Negri News: Nets first goal with Houston
Negri scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and making three tackles (winning two) during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Vancouver.
Negri scored the lone goal of the match in the 34th minute while leading Houston in tackles Wednesday. The goal was the first with Houston for Negri as he's combined for five tackles and six clearances over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franco Negri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Franco Negri See More