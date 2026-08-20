Franco Negri headshot

Franco Negri News: Nets first goal with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Negri scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and making three tackles (winning two) during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Vancouver.

Negri scored the lone goal of the match in the 34th minute while leading Houston in tackles Wednesday. The goal was the first with Houston for Negri as he's combined for five tackles and six clearances over his last three appearances.

Franco Negri
Houston Dynamo
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