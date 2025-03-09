Franco Negri News: Scores equalizer

Negri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Negri scored just before halftime of Saturday's match to equalize the game, finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute. This does make his first goal of the season, already topping last seasons tally after seeing zero in 11 appearances with Miami.