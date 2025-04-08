Franco Romero Injury: Back to training

Romero (undisclosed) has worked with the team ahead of the weekend's visit to Atlas, according to the club.

Romero avoided a significant problem, with the week 13 win over Santos likely being the only game he'll miss due to the injury. The defensive midfielder had previously made 11 Liga MX appearances (nine starts), tallying 19 tackles, 12 interceptions and nine clearances during that period. The squad now looks to have full midfield depth, with the Argentine competing and possibly alternating with Hector Herrera (undisclosed) and Victor Arteaga towards the final stages of the tournament.