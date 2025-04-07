Franco Romero Injury: Sidelined against Santos

Romero sat out Sunday's 2-1 win over Santos while dealing with physical problems, according to Agustin Zabaleta of Bolavip.

Romero was absent from a game for the first time since arriving in Toluca in January. Additionally, Hector Herrera (undisclosed) didn't recover from his own injury, reducing the Red Devil's midfield depth significantly. It's unclear when Romero will be available to return, so Victor Arteaga might continue to benefit with increased minutes while the Argentinian continues to feel discomfort.