Franco Romero News: Scores goal against Pachuca

Romero scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Pachuca.

Romero made a rare contribution when he moved forward for a set-piece play and ended up pushing the ball into the net from inside the six-yard box in first-half stoppage time. He added a season-high count of five tackles and was fouled a few times during the draw. The goal was only his fourth shot in nine Liga MX starts this season, and he's now averaging 51.3 accurate passes and 2.4 tackles per game.