Franco Romero News: Starts against San Luis
Romero (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's game against Atletico San Luis.
Romero has returned from an injury that left him out of two league matches, taking Hector Herrera's place in the initial squad. While there may still be rotation in upcoming weeks, the Argentinian will look to stay active and could contribute passes and ball recovery stats as a defensive midfielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now