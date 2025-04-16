Fantasy Soccer
Franco Romero

Franco Romero News: Starts against San Luis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Romero (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's game against Atletico San Luis.

Romero has returned from an injury that left him out of two league matches, taking Hector Herrera's place in the initial squad. While there may still be rotation in upcoming weeks, the Argentinian will look to stay active and could contribute passes and ball recovery stats as a defensive midfielder.

Franco Romero
Toluca
More Stats & News
