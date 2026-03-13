Franco Rossano Injury: Forced off Friday
Rossano was unable to continue in Friday's match against Puebla due to an apparent muscular issue.
Rossano played 85 minutes before being carted off in his third straight league start. The wing-back is now questionable for upcoming fixtures as the type and severity of his issue are yet to be determined. His eventual absence would most likely lead to an opportunity for the usual substitute Cristian Calderon.
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