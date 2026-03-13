Franco Rossano headshot

Franco Rossano Injury: Forced off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Rossano was unable to continue in Friday's match against Puebla due to an apparent muscular issue.

Rossano played 85 minutes before being carted off in his third straight league start. The wing-back is now questionable for upcoming fixtures as the type and severity of his issue are yet to be determined. His eventual absence would most likely lead to an opportunity for the usual substitute Cristian Calderon.

Franco Rossano
Club Necaxa
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