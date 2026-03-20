Franco Rossano News: Bench option Friday

Rossano (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's duel versus Tijuana.

Rossano picked up a blow in last weekend's draw with Puebla but completed his recovery during the week. He has been dropped to a substitute role though, with Cristian Calderon getting the nod on the left flank. The youngster was in decent form after tallying multiple crosses in each of his last three games, but it's now unclear if he'll regain a starting position for the rest of the season.