Franco Rossano News: Ends time in Necaxa

Rossano is leaving Necaxa after spending one year on loan from Club America, the team announced Wednesday.

Rossano ended up with inconsistent playing time after making some starts as a full-back or wing-back during his stint with Rayos. Over that period, his most relevant numbers were 53 crosses (14 accurate), 14 chances creates, 40 tackles and four assists across 31 league appearances. He's still a future prospect for his parent club and may serve as a bench player unless he's loaned again in the near future.