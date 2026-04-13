Franco Rossi News: Scores versus Atletico San Luis

Rossi scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Atletico San Luis.

Rossi missed various chances but ultimately found the back of the net following a good passing play in the 72nd minute of Sunday's game. While the goal was his first of the year, the striker also took a season-high six shots, increasing his tally to 11 over six Clausura matches played (three starts). He'll need to take advantage of his opportunities given that he's unlikely to be selected over Paulinho in the most important games heading into the final stages of the campaign.