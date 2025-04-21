Franco Russo News: Busy in victory

Russo recorded one shot (one on goal) and nine clearances in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Juarez.

Russo put in a solid effort as a central member of Queretaro's four-man back line that kept a clean sheet Sunday. His 6.6 clearances per game tied for the second-highest average in the competition over the regular season, ranking just behind his teammate Jose Canale (toe). The Argentine could be a good source of defensive stats, albeit with disciplinary downside, if he stays for a second year with the team.