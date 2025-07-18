Franco Russo News: Leaves for Qatar
Russo transferred from Queretaro to Qatar SC prior to the 2025/26 season.
Russo finished his short stint in Mexico with 162 clearances, 57 tackles, 46 interceptions, 39 blocks and two goals over 27 matches played. The former Mallorca player will now take his defensive skills and considerable experience to Asia, where he'll hope to enjoy consistent playing time.
Franco Russo
Free Agent
