Franco Russo News: Makes 14 clearances

Russo registered two tackles (one won), 14 clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Club Necaxa.

Russo was under heavy pressure throughout the game, as Necaxa constantly generated chances against a porous Queretaro defensive line, but that gave Russo a lot of work. This was his third game with 10 or more clearances in the Clausura, and he averages 6.6 clearances, 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.7 blocked shots per game in the campaign.