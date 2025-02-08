Franco Russo News: Makes four interceptions in win

Russo had four clearances and four interceptions in Friday's 1-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

Russo had a solid performance that included a clearance off the goal line and a game-high total of four interceptions. The clean sheet was his first since Sept. 27, coming after a string of 10 appearances in which he couldn't help his team avoid goals against. With his averages of 2.4 interceptions and 4.2 clearances per game ranking first and second on the squad, respectively, he should remain reliable for defensive stats, though a risky option due to his disciplinary struggles.