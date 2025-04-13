Franco Russo News: Scores goal in win

Russo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Santos.

Russo sealed his team's comeback by deflecting Pablo Barrera's cross into the net after 82 minutes of play against the Laguneros. It was a well-rounded performance for the center-back, who added seven duels won and a variety of defensive stats. Still, his three clearances were far from his superb average of 6.7 per game. He should continue to get as much playing time as possible in upcoming fixtures.