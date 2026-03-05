Frank Anguissa Injury: Available against Torino

Anguissa (back/thigh) will return Friday versus Torino, Sky Italy reported.

Anguissa has recuperated from a pair of injuries and will be an option for the first time since early November. He'll likely make a few bench appearances before returning to his previous big role, but Napoli are short-handed in the midfield without Stanislav Lobotka (quad) and Scott McTominay (thigh). He has sent in at least one cross in his last five appearances, amassing seven deliveries (one accurate), scoring twice and logging six shots (two on target), five chances created and six interceptions through that stretch.